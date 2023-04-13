WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $883.34

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.34 ($10.94) and traded as high as GBX 948.40 ($11.74). WPP shares last traded at GBX 931.20 ($11.53), with a volume of 1,650,400 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.39) to GBX 1,158 ($14.34) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,121.71 ($13.89).

WPP Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 980.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 883.73. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

WPP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,393.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,788,182.60). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

