WPWealth LLP Takes $305,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.2% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,665,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,806. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average is $168.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

