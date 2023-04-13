Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPOF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,424,139.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,054,107 shares of company stock worth $150,188,577 in the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

