Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 376,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

