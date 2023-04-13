Zacks Research Comments on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BFH opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

