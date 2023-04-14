13,627 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,014,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 565,254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

