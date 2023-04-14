30,063 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,408. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

