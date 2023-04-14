3,608 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $51,570,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
