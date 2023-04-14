3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

