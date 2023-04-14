47,761 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

