5,061 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 65,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.