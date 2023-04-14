5,192 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 251,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,435. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

