Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

