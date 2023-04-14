AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

