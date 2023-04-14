Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,542. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

