Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.89. 82,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 225,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Adamas One Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24.

Insider Transactions at Adamas One

In related news, CEO John Grdina bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,739,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,994,352.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

