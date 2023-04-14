Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.81 ($0.89) and last traded at €0.82 ($0.89). 421,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 641% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.86 ($0.94).

Adler Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.42.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

