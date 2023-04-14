Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Articles

