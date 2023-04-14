Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 577.4% in March

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 577.4% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of ADVZF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.56.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

