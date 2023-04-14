ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 3.5%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.15 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 26,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

ADVFN Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.69.

Insider Activity at ADVFN

In other news, insider Amit Tauman acquired 1,057,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £349,000.08 ($432,198.24). Company insiders own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

