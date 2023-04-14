Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.