Advisor OS LLC Buys 202 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.