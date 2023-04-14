Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

