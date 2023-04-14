Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 262,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PXF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

