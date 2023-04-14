Advisor OS LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RZV stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

