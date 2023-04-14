Advisor OS LLC Purchases 6,044 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

