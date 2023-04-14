Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

