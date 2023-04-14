Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,076,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $665.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

