Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

