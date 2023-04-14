Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.