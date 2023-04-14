aelf Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $192.40 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001464 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,805,299 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

