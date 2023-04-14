Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.16 on Friday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 124,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

