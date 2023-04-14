AIA Group Ltd Buys 18,852 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

