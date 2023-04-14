AIA Group Ltd Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $317.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,285.50 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $326.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

