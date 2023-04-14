AIA Group Ltd Sells 442 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $480.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $517.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.51 and its 200 day moving average is $432.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.