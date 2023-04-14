AIA Group Ltd Sells 915 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $304.51 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.69.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

