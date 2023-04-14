Aion (AION) Price Up 42.6% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $30,043.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00147432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00034882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00040277 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

