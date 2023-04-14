AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been given a C$12.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.
BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$7.59. 88,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$34.12. The company has a market cap of C$205.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
