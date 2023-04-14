AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been given a C$12.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$7.59. 88,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$34.12. The company has a market cap of C$205.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.