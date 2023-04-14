Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $110.42 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $110.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,422,250,963 coins and its circulating supply is 7,207,796,029 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

