Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

