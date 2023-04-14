Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

