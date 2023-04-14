Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

ALMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.