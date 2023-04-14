Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Down 1.1 %
ALMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
About Almonty Industries
