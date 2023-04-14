Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 869,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

