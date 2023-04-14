América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

