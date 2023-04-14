American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

