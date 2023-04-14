American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.