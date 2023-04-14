Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 213,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,991. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.