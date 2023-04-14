Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $11.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.68. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.14.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$91.08 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

