Analysts Offer Predictions for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

