Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $123.83

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
A number of research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.6 %
QDEL stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $116.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
