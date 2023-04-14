Andrew L. Graham Purchases 10,900 Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) Director Andrew L. Graham purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $10,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,816 shares in the company, valued at $40,748.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LM Funding America Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of LM Funding America stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 118,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,032. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

